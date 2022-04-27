Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$149.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$174.29. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

