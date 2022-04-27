Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 915.6% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 152,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

