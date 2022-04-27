Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.86.
OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.