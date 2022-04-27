Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 1,173.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Wednesday. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

