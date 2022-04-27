Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

