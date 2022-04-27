Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CARV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,690. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.