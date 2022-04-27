Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.100-$0.280 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

