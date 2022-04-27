Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $206.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.