Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 2,215.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CPAR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,001. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $97,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

