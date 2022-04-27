Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

