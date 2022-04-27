Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
NYSE:CZOO opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
