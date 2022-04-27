CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

