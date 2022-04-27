CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past year. The recent estimate revision trend for 2022 earnings indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving north. The company continues to benefits from diversifying across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies as well as expanding its resilient business in recent years. A healthy balance sheet and supportive macro environment supports CBRE Group. Further, the company is well-poised to ride its growth curve with its wide real estate products and services offerings, healthy outsourcing business, strategic buyouts, technology investments and solid balance-sheet strength. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and an adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are major concerns. Also, there is stiff competition from other industry players.”

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $347,784,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.