CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CECE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 174,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,986. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

