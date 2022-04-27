Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,106 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

