Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

