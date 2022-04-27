Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of CLRB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
