Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Celsion reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.
CLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.