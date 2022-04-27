Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Celsion reported earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

CLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,816. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

