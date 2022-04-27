Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
CLSN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
