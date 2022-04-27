Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CLSN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

