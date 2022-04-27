Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

