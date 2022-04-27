Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CLSN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.