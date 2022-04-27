CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after buying an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,380,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,382,000 after buying an additional 1,793,309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

