CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after buying an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,380,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,382,000 after buying an additional 1,793,309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
