Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

CG stock opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

