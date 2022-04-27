Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

