Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

