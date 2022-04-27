Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

