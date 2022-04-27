Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDAY opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

