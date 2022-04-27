ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 66,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,152. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.