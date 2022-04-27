Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.