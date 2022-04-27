Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
