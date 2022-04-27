Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.500-$11.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.50-11.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRL opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.88 and its 200-day moving average is $337.90. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

