Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

