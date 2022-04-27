Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NASDAQ GTLS traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.