Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLDT opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

