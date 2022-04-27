Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 81,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

