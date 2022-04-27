Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CHKP traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.29. 81,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.