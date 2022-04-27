Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

