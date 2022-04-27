Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.85 and a beta of 2.25. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $38.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
