Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of CEMI opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
