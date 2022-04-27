Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.