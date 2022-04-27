Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $485.11. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Chemed alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.