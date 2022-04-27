Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $97.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

