Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

CIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CIM opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chimera Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 55.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 24,909.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

