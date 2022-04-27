China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

