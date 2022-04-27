China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CGA opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.68.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
