China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

