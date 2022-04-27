China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.72.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

