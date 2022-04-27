China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

