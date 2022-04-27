China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SXTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 67,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,334. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

