Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,830.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,947.82.

Shares of CMG traded up $36.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,474.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,547. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,616.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

