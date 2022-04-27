Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

CMG traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,429.01. 15,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,616.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,947.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

