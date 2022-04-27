Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,530.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,952.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,438.21 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,616.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

