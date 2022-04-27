Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,926.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,974.96.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,438.21 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,616.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

