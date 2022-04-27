Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,585.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,974.96.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,438.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,616.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

