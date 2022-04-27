Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,700.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,952.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,438.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,525.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,616.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

